(AGENPARL) – Australia, mar 21 gennaio 2020 Participate in Austrade’s webinar, the second in a series of five on India’s Agtech sector. The webinar will provide an insight into the dynamic disruption of conventional agriculture value chains, from the perspective of a Venture Capital Fund.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/AustradeEvents/~3/jwetR2_3Ey0/EventViewBookingDetails.aspx