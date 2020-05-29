venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
Breaking News

HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS AND DEAL LINES CLOSED AS POLICE CRACKDOWN ON COUNTY…

ECUADOR : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT AND CANCELLATION…

GIOVEDì 28 MAGGIO 2020 – 223ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

“ESTATE RAGAZZI”, UN ORATORIO ESTIVO IN VATICANO

PRESS RELEASE: UK PM ADDRESSES FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT EVENT VIA VIDEO: 28…

PRESS RELEASE: PM: SIX PEOPLE CAN MEET OUTSIDE UNDER NEW MEASURES TO…

NEW DATES AGREED FOR COP26 UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE

FINNISH DPA IMPOSED THREE ADMINISTRATIVE FINES FOR DATA PROTECTION VIOLATIONS

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

Agenparl

WEBINAR: COVID-19 CURRENT IMPACT AND FUTURE OUTLOOK OF PHILIPPINE INDUSTRIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, ven 29 maggio 2020

Who should attend:

Vocational education and training providers

Speakers:
  • Ms Elodie Journet – Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade – Philippines and Micronesia
  • Ms Rosalina Constantino – Assistant Director, Planning Office, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority
  • Ms Lovelaine Basillote – Executive Director, Philippine Business for Education
  • Ms Kim Kraszula – Director, Australian New Zealand Chamber of Commerce (ANZCham), Director and Principal Consultant, People Power in Consulting
Please note:

Austrade is recording this webinar session and may make the recorded version of the webinar (including all audio and visual elements) accessible to internal Austrade staff and the general public via the Austrade website and other communication means.

Costs:

These events are free, but participants must register. The registration confirmation email will include all webinar log-on information.

Registration:

Register online using the ‘Start Registration’ button. If you experience technical difficulties, please contact Austrade on 13 28 78 (in Australia).

For more information please contact:

Grace Halcon
Business Development Manager – Education
T: +63 (2) 7902 5522
E: <a

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/AustradeEvents/~3/4XjGWmrDBhQ/EventViewBookingDetails.aspx

Post collegati

WEBINAR: COVID-19 CURRENT IMPACT AND FUTURE OUTLOOK OF PHILIPPINE INDUSTRIES

Redazione

28 MAY, 2020 – LEAVING CERTIFICATE STUDENT CALCULATED GRADES PORTAL DEADLINE EXTENDED AS 59,859 REGISTER

Redazione

WHARTON AT HOME CELEBRATES UPCOMING WHARTON CENTER SEASON

Redazione

WEBINAR: ANáLISIS COSTO-BENEFICIO DE LAS NORMAS EURO VI SOBRE EMISIONES EN VEHíCULOS PESADOS EN ARGENTINA

Redazione

28 MAY, 2020 – 58,821 STUDENTS REGISTER SO FAR ON LEAVING CERTIFICATE STUDENT CALCULATED GRADES PORTAL

Redazione

SEC. DUNLAP: MOST VEHICLES REQUIRED TO REGISTER BY JULY 11 PER UPDATED EXECUTIVE ORDER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More