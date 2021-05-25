(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, mar 25 maggio 2021

28-09-21 | 10:30 – 11:30 AM CET

What are the opportunities for the EU SMEs in the Japanese frozen food and ice cream market?

Over time, Japan’s frozen food market is showing a growing trend. However, in 2020, due to COVID-19, there was a volume drop by 3.6%. The retail sector experienced a large increase due to more home cooking, but this was not enough to make up for declining sales within the food service segment.

Japan is largely dependent on imported frozen vegetables. In 2020, 93.8% of totally consumed frozen…

Fonte/Source: https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/webinar-179-frozen-food-market-japan-incl-ice-cream