WEARABLE ELECTRONICS FOR HEATING AND SENSING BASED ON A MULTIFUNCTIONAL PET/SILVER NANOWIRE/PDMS YARN

Stretchable and flexible electronics built from multifunctional fibres are essential for devices in human-machine interactions, human motion monitoring and personal healthcare. However, the combination of stable heating and precision sensing in a single conducting yarn has yet to be achieved. Herein, a yarn comprising poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET), silver nanowires (AgNWs), and polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) was designed and prepared. The PET/AgNW/PDMS yarn exhibited high electrical conductivity at ≈ 3 Ω cm-1 and a large tolerance to tensile strain up to 100% its own length. Only a negligible loss of electromechanical performance was observed after 1700 strain cycles. And an excellent response to applied strain was also achieved across a huge stretching range. The PET/AgNW/PDMS yarn displayed excellent heating performance and outstanding breathability when used in a heating fabric, and excellent sensitivity for monitoring both gross and fine movements in humans when used as a sensor.