WEAPONS, DRUG AND BREACH CHARGES LAID IN BREAK AND ENTER INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 23 luglio 2020

One man has been charged with 40 offences, including 23 breach-related offences, in relation to an operation targeting offenders stealing vehicles through break and enters.

At the end of June 2020, the Centralized Break and Enter Team initiated an operation to address residential break and enters in Calgary where suspects were stealing high-value vehicles. Investigators worked closely with the Auto Theft Team to identify, locate and arrest suspects believed to be connected to the break-ins.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, police located a suspect driving a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe throughout Calgary. The suspect drove the vehicle into the Chinook Mall parkade, parked the vehicle and attempted to enter the mall, however the mall was closed. While in the parkade, the suspect was arrested by members from the Canine Unit without incident.

A search of the suspect and the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the following items:

The stolen 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

A loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun

Rifle ammunition

Bear spray

Various other suspected stolen property including a boat motor, credit cards, keys and electronics

Jesse Kaelin STRONGEAGLE, 25, of Calgary, is now charged with 40 offences including dangerous driving, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, breach of firearms prohibition, breach of probation, breach of a court order and possession of stolen property. STRONGEAGLE will next appear in court on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

“In many cases, offenders are committing break and enters with the sole purpose of stealing a vehicle,” says Acting Sgt. Paul Hussey from the Calgary Police Service Centralized Break and Enter Team. “These thefts not only have an impact on the initial victim, but are commonly linked to many other crimes impacting Calgarians including drug trafficking and firearms offences.”

Investigators would like to thank members of the RCMP who assisted in this investigation.

Case #/5113

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/weapons-drug-and-breach-charges-laid-in-break-and-enter-investigation/