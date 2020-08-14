WEAK COORDINATED NITROGEN FUNCTIONALITY ENABLED REGIOSELECTIVE C-H ALKYNYLATION VIA PD(II)/MONO-PROTECTED AMINO ACID CATALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020
The exploration of synthetic versatile, while weak coordinated amine derivatives enabled regioselective C‒H functionaliza-tion, remained challenging due to the elusive achievement of reactivity and selectivity simultaneously. Herein, with the assis-tance of mono-protected amino acid (MPAA) ligand under Pd(II) catalysis, regioselective C-H alkynylation of various readi-ly transformable nitrogen functionality, was developed with great efficiency, which might proceed via 5, 6 and 7-membered palladacycle intermediates.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/t6BF6z_yM0s/D0CC04739B