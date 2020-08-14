venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 546 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 14, 2020

ACCORDO TRA EMIRATI ARABI E ISRAELE: RAPPORTI DIPLOMATICI PER LA PACE IN…

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

Agenparl

WEAK COORDINATED NITROGEN FUNCTIONALITY ENABLED REGIOSELECTIVE C-H ALKYNYLATION VIA PD(II)/MONO-PROTECTED AMINO ACID CATALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020

The exploration of synthetic versatile, while weak coordinated amine derivatives enabled regioselective C‒H functionaliza-tion, remained challenging due to the elusive achievement of reactivity and selectivity simultaneously. Herein, with the assis-tance of mono-protected amino acid (MPAA) ligand under Pd(II) catalysis, regioselective C-H alkynylation of various readi-ly transformable nitrogen functionality, was developed with great efficiency, which might proceed via 5, 6 and 7-membered palladacycle intermediates.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/t6BF6z_yM0s/D0CC04739B

Post collegati

STABILIZING BLACK PHOSPHORUS VIA INORGANIC SMALL-MOLECULAR H3BO3

Redazione

WEAK COORDINATED NITROGEN FUNCTIONALITY ENABLED REGIOSELECTIVE C-H ALKYNYLATION VIA PD(II)/MONO-PROTECTED AMINO ACID CATALYSIS

Redazione

OUTPUT OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMY FELL IN JUNE FROM THE YEAR BEFORE, GROWTH FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH

Redazione

BUILDING COSTS ROSE BY 0.4 PER CENT IN JULY YEAR-ON-YEAR

Redazione

DIRECT BUSINESS SUBSIDIES GREW BY 0.5 PER CENT IN 2019

Redazione

INFLATION 0.6 PER CENT IN JULY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More