(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), lun 06 luglio 2020
’60 John Shannon, Bellingham
’60 Sharon (Opem) Woizeschke, 81, Champlin
’60 ’85 Marjorie (Schumann) Medina, 79, Sauk Rapids
’61 Stanley Ford, 87, Deerwood
’61 Virgil Grove, 84, Woodbury
’61 Marvin Muyres, 85, Wayzata
’61 ’73 Daniel Tschimperle, 84, Silver Lake
’62 Donald Dravis, 82, Staples
’62 Gerald Esselman, 82
’62 Orrin Johnson, 93, Alexandria
’62 Phyllis Kable, 97, Bethel
’62 James Long, 84, Coon Rapids
’62 Patricia (Anderson) Palm, 79, Mankato
’62 Susan (Roe) Roe, 79, Indian Harbour Beach, Florida
’62 Carol (Hennen) Waschbusch, 78, St. Paul
’63 John Desantis, 83
’63 Eli Lucas, 83, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
’63 ’69 John Haddorff, 78, Hopkins
’64 Eddie Ryshavy, 83, Minneapolis
’64 ’70 Richard Wasson, 78, Waterford, Wisconsin
’65 Jeffrey Dahl, 76, Warren, New Jersey
’65 Mila (Birhanzel) Grahn, 90, Kandiyohi
’65 Scott Griesman, 82
’65 Marc Hebert, 77, Welch
’65 ’66 Joan (Keller) Anderson, Elgin, Illinois
’66 Mabel Hermerding, 89, Crosslake
’67 Pamela (Wells) Hanson, Arden Hills
’67 Joseph Keenan, 79, Cohasset
’67 James Perwien, Humble, Texas
’67 William Ruzin, 73, Brooksville, Florida
’67 Gordon Stobb, 83, Little Falls
’67 Rena Underhill, 87, Motley
’69 Diane (Cyr) Hedin, 72, Hayward, Wisconsin
’69 Gerald Weiss, 74, West Orange, New Jersey
’69 ’77 Wilson Barfknecht, 72, Cambridge
Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/we-remember-1960s-2/