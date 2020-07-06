lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPE: EACH TO THEIR OWN

£1.4M GIVEN TO ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS BY COMPANIES THAT BROKE RULES

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SUBMISSIONS TO APHA VICS AND PME CENTRES

HS2 LTD RESPONSE TO RESIDENTS’ COMMISSIONER’S REPORT 13

06/07/2020 2020 EUROPE PRIZE AWARDED TO AMILLY (FRANCE)

RIAPERTURA DELLE SCUOLE: RISANARE LE FERITE DEL COVID-19

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL 44: STATEMENT FOR INTERACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH UN WORKING…

PROSECUTION OF JOURNALIST SVETLANA PROKOPYEVA IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION: UK STATEMENT

MIGRANTI: OCEAN VIKING IN ATTESA PER IL TRASBORDO DI 180 PERSONE A…

BAMBINO GESù, EFFETTUATI QUATTRO TRAPIANTI DA UN UNICO DONATORE

Agenparl

WE REMEMBER: 1960S

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), lun 06 luglio 2020

’60 John Shannon, Bellingham

’60 Sharon (Opem) Woizeschke, 81, Champlin 

’60 ’85 Marjorie (Schumann) Medina, 79, Sauk Rapids 

’61 Stanley Ford, 87, Deerwood

’61 Virgil Grove, 84, Woodbury

’61 Marvin Muyres, 85, Wayzata

’61 ’73 Daniel Tschimperle, 84, Silver Lake

’62 Donald Dravis, 82, Staples 

’62 Gerald Esselman, 82

’62 Orrin Johnson, 93, Alexandria

’62 Phyllis Kable, 97, Bethel

’62 James Long, 84, Coon Rapids

’62 Patricia (Anderson) Palm, 79, Mankato

’62 Susan (Roe) Roe, 79, Indian Harbour Beach, Florida

’62 Carol (Hennen) Waschbusch, 78, St. Paul

’63 John Desantis, 83

’63 Eli Lucas, 83, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

’63 ’69 John Haddorff, 78, Hopkins

’64 Eddie Ryshavy, 83, Minneapolis

’64 ’70 Richard Wasson, 78, Waterford, Wisconsin

’65 Jeffrey Dahl, 76, Warren, New Jersey

’65 Mila (Birhanzel) Grahn, 90, Kandiyohi

’65 Scott Griesman, 82

’65 Marc Hebert, 77, Welch

’65 ’66 Joan (Keller) Anderson, Elgin, Illinois

’66 Mabel Hermerding, 89, Crosslake

’67 Pamela (Wells) Hanson, Arden Hills

’67 Joseph Keenan, 79, Cohasset

’67 James Perwien, Humble, Texas 

’67 William Ruzin, 73, Brooksville, Florida

’67 Gordon Stobb, 83, Little Falls

’67 Rena Underhill, 87, Motley

’69 Diane (Cyr) Hedin, 72, Hayward, Wisconsin

’69 Gerald Weiss, 74, West Orange, New Jersey

’69 ’77 Wilson Barfknecht, 72, Cambridge

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/we-remember-1960s-2/

Post collegati

WE REMEMBER: 1960S

Redazione

WE REMEMBER: 1950S

Redazione

WE REMEMBER: 1940S

Redazione

CLASS NOTES — NON-GRADUATE

Redazione

CLASS NOTES — 2010S

Redazione

CLASS NOTES — 2000S

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More