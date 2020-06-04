(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 04 giugno 2020

In this interview, Piotr Całbecki (PL/EPP), President of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region, answers five questions related to water management in the context of the COVID-19 and unabated global warming. The rapporteur of the CoR opinion on ‘The Water Framework Directive and the Floods Directive’ calls for a paradigm shift that places circularity and sustainability at the centre of our way of using natural resources, and water in particular. The draft opinion will voted on at the next ENVE Commission meeting on 8 June. The opinion is scheduled to be adopted at the 1-2 July plenary session alongside a high-level debate on the European Green Deal.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/We-need-a-paradigm-shift-in-water-management-.aspx