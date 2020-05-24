domenica, Maggio 24, 2020
WE HIGHLY APPRECIATE THE VISIT AND CONGRATULATIONS OF HIS HIGHNESS SHEIKH HAMDAN BIN MOHAMMED BIN RUSHD AL MAKTOUM TO THE MEN OF THE FIRST LINE OF DEFENSE IN THE CIVIL DEFENSE

(AGENPARL) – DUBAI (UAE) dom 24 maggio 2020

Proudly hailing the visit of H. H. Sheikh Hamden Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and President of the Executive Council, to Dubai Civil Defense first line personnel, and his congratulations extended to them during the visit, which took place in the First Day of Eid AL Fitr AL Mubarak. During his friendly meeting, Sheikh Hamden praised their distinguished role and outstanding initiatives in responding to the pandemic novel Corona (COVID 19), and its repercussions, along with their continuous efforts to carry out their main and supportive tasks efficiently and appropriately, to ensure safety and protection is provided to everyone, and to deliver smart services remotely to all their partners in public and private sectors and to the public as well.

The visit of his highness, Dubai Crown Prince, has left a significant moral effect amongst the first line personnel, and was an additional incentive for more bestowal, and a hint to enhance their confidence that such temporary situations will soon no doubt disappear, to return back to pursue our wide sustainable development march, with the virtue of our wise leadership, and the dedication and hard work of male and female at the first line, irrespective of sectors, specialty and locations to make “UAE the fastest Nation to recover and rise worldwide”.  

Maj. Gen. Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi

Director-General of Dubai Civil defense

