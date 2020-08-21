WE CARE: NO MORE LIVING ON BORROWED TIME

(AGENPARL) – BONN (GERMANY), ven 21 agosto 2020

We’re living on borrowed time – in ecological terms, that’s the point the world will reach on August 22, Earth Overshoot Day. In 2020, after only eight months and 22 days, humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services will exceed what Earth can regenerate in a year. At least this point will be reached three weeks later than last year – especially due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the globe. From an ecological standpoint, we will be living beyond our means, which is a disaster: global warming has already begun and poses a threat to humankind, animals, and nature alike.





We’re living on borrowed time – in ecological terms, that’s the result on the Earth Overshoot Day. Telekom takes responsibility and has set itself ambitious climate targets.

We can save the planet only if we do our homework

We – Deutsche Telekom as a company, and each and every one of us – take responsibility for climate protection and sustainability. As Europe’s leading telecommunications provider, we also want to be a pioneer in environmental protection. We are committed to acting responsibly along our entire value chain and are playing an important role in solving today’s ecological, economic, and social challenges.

We take responsibility

The issue of sustainability occupies a firm place on the agenda of Deutsche Telekom’s Board of Management and is written into the corporate strategy. Social and ecological consequences are taken into account from the very outset of every business decision-making process. The Group-wide program “We care for our planet” is designed to help the company achieve its ambitious climate targets. (FAQ, Factsheet (pdf, 258.6 KB))

Since the 1990s, our commitment to climate protection has been both proactive and holistic. The latter is observable in our climate-protection strategy, where we are systematically reducing both our own environmental impact and that of our customers – as well as making our partners accountable and working with them to achieve a greener value chain.

We have already achieved one of our goals: our customers can surf Deutsche Telekom’s green internet. And not only that – the company meets its entire energy needs in Germany with renewables. As of 2021, that will apply Group-wide.

Our highly efficient data centers help us reduce our electricity consumption and mitigate climate change. Eco-friendly products and services – like our sustainable end device cycle and our models for renting routers and handsets – help our customers reduce their energy consumption and conserve resources. From packaging through to the devices themselves, environmental friendliness is factored into everything we provide. The Speedport Pro router and the new MagentaTV Box, for example, are made of recycled plastic. We also conserve resources in our shops, where we get by entirely without paper products and provide 100 percent recyclable bags. Even the clothing of the employees in our shops is sustainably sourced. Smart products such as the Park and Joy app help prevent traffic jams and reduce carbon emissions.

By setting its own specific, measurable climate targets, Deutsche Telekom is helping meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting the increase in average global temperatures to 1.5 °C and fulfilling its responsibility for a climate-friendly society.

FAQs on climate protection

