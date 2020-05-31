domenica, Maggio 31, 2020
WE CAN AND MUST MAKE A DIFFERENCE

(AGENPARL) – AKRON (OHIO), dom 31 maggio 2020

Dear Members of The University of Akron Community,

The horrific events of the last week have brought into sharp focus the progress that has yet to be made when it comes to eliminating racial injustice and discrimination in our country.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was senseless and utterly heartbreaking. We, in our local communities and across the nation, must do better. Our very survival as a democratic society depends on our willingness to work toward, and achieve, equality for all.

It is not lost on our community that on May 31, 1870—150 years ago today—The University of Akron’s predecessor, Buchtel College was founded. On this important date in our history, I ask all members of the Zips family to reflect on how each of us can make a difference in our daily lives. It is crucial that we face the start of our next century putting into practice ways we can support each other in an environment that embraces diversity and inclusivity, resulting in a better future not only for ourselves, but for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Gary L. Miller
President
The University of Akron

Joseph M. Gingo
Chair, Board of Trustees
The University of Akron

Fonte/Source: http://www.uakron.edu/im/news/we-can-and-must-make-a-difference

