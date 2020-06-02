“WE ARE REALIZING THAT WE DON’T HAVE TO TRAVEL FOR EVERY APPOINTMENT”

There is sufficient money available – at the federal level and in most of the states. As the federal government, we want to expand our funding program for fiber-optic networks. A real problem, on the other hand, is the lack of construction capacity. Many construction companies lack the skilled workers they need. There is also a lack of acceptance among the population. Some don’t want historical pavements to be torn up during the fiber-optic expansion, others are worried about their gardens. The situation is similar with mobile communications: every time a new mast is to be built, there is a citizens’ initiative that takes to the streets. And now there are the conspiracy theories that blame 5G for corona. It does not get any easier.