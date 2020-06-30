(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA (GEORGIA), mar 30 giugno 2020 Campus and Community

Ways to Safely Celebrate Independence Day

As Independence Day approaches, many Americans are looking to celebrate but also wondering how they can do so safely. While the holiday will undoubtedly look different this year, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July on Saturday while also following public health guidelines.

Watch a classic American movie.

Several streaming services host classic American movies, and you can buy or rent others from Amazon or iTunes. Furthermore, a filmed version of the musical Hamilton is set to release on Disney+ Friday, July 3. Several outlets have published their own recommendations, including Esquire and MSN. Netflix also has its own Black Lives Matter category, and Hulu recently launched a Celebrating Black Stories collection for those looking to learn more about Black and African American experiences in the U.S.

Watch Georgia Tech sporting highlights.

The ACC Digital Network has uploaded replays of several replays of full football to YouTube, including several Georgia Tech games. While Tech didn’t win every game that the network uploaded, you can relive such memorable victories as the infamous “kick six” against Florida State in 2015, beating top-ranked Virginia in 1990, and Coach Geoff Collins’s first ACC win against Miami this past October. The ACC Digital Network also has its own Georgia Tech playlist, featuring highlight reels, documentaries, and even more full games from a wide variety of sports.

Try a new quarantine activity.

As people have continued to stay home, several “quarantine crafts” have gained popularity online. Among the most popular is tie-dye, either with normal dye or with bleach. Many have also taken to baking, especially things like banana bread. If you’re looking to keep with the Fourth of July theme, though, you can’t go wrong baking something as American as apple pie.

Grill out or order food with your family/roommates.

Hamburgers and hot dogs are a Fourth of July staple. If you have the tools to do so, you can always prepare your own at home, even if you don’t go to a party this year. Many restaurants are also still providing takeout and curbside delivery, so if they’re open, you can still get your Fourth of July fix.

Get outside.

On the Fourth of July, America is in the full swing of summer, and people will want to go outside and enjoy the warm weather. Depending on where you live, many parks are open, and you’ll have an easier time social distancing outside than you would in an enclosed space. Wherever you are, be sure to make safety your number one priority — for yourself and others.

In the metro Atlanta area, one popular summer activity is “Shooting the Hooch,” or tubing down portions of the Chattahoochee River. While some companies will provide tubes and transportation for you, if you want to limit your interactions with others, this article outlines tips for Shooting the Hooch on your own. Note that as of now, the forecast for parts of the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta calls for rain, and that the river’s bacteria levels are the highest just after rainfall.

View socially distant fireworks.

While most of the country’s most famous fireworks shows have been canceled due to Covid-19, a few are still taking place within the guidelines of social distancing. DeKalb County is hosting a drive-in movie night and fireworks show at South DeKalb Mall, but only for a limited number of people. Tucker, Georgia, will host a virtual fireworks show and concert on July 3. Click here for more information on both events.

If you do go out in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared recommendations on how to do so safely, including maintaining 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and wearing a cloth face covering. Yahoo! Finance also published a story in which public health experts ranked 36 activities by coronavirus risk level.

