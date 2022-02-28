(AGENPARL) – lun 28 febbraio 2022 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h33226fe,31d270e,31d2863

New days to water

City Utilities staff are reminding residents that, starting March 1, landscapes can be watered twice a week rather than just once a week.

This shift allows people to use their sprinklers on lawns and plants two specific days a week based on their address.

People who live at odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays and Saturdays; people who live at even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The new schedule lasts until Oct. 31; it signals the end of winter-months schedule, when sprinkler usage is limited to one day a week (on a weekend day).

People can use their sprinklers on automatic timers before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m., but should not to allow water to run off into sidewalks or gutters.

Watering by hand can be done any day regardless of the watering schedule.

The City of Sacramento since August 2021 has been under a “Water Alert” as drought conditions persist throughout the region and state.

