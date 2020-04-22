mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

ANDREA RICCARDI: L’EUROPA SIA UNITA E PIù VICINA ALLA GENTE

THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE WITH MORE…

THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE WITH MORE…

THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE WITH MORE…

VATICANO, RIUNIONE STRAORDINARIA SUL POST PANDEMIA

MINISTERS FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS DISCUSS EU ACTION TO COMBAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

ESPOSIZIONE A RADIAZIONI IONIZZANTI: ESPRESSO PARERE SU SCHEMA DLGS IN 12A COMMISSIONE

GIORNATA DEL LIBRO. INIZIATIVE IN TUTTO IL MONDO

DETECT & PREVENT CYBER ATTACKERS FROM EXPLOITING WEB SERVERS VIA WEB SHELL…

HEALTH: COVID-19 CRISIS UNDERSCORES NEED TO ADDRESS TRADE IN FAKE PHARMACEUTICALS

Agenparl

WATER-SOLUBLE POLY(N-ISOPROPYLACRYLAMIDE) NANOPARTICLES GRAFTED WITH TRIVALENT LANTHANIDE COMPLEXES AS HIGHLY SENSITIVE RATIOMETRIC NANOTHERMOMETERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 aprile 2020

Nanothermometry became a very active research field, particularly in the biomedical area, given the interrelationship between abnormal temperatures and pathological conditions, as well as the development of heating-mediated therapies. In order to provide an accurate assessment of temperature at submicron range, several thermosensitive optical materials have been developed. In this work, a new water-soluble optical ratiometric nanothermometer, composed of pNIPAM nanoparticles grafted with lanthanides complexes, was designed and synthesized. A chelator monomer derivative of the dipicolinic acid was successfully synthesized and incorporated into the pNIPAM network through free radical emulsion polymerization. The further coordination of trivalent lanthanide ions (LnIII = Tb and/or Eu) to the obtained nanoparticles yielded luminescent thermosensitive polymers with a tunable temperature-responsive range, depending on the adopted synthesis conditions. A synergy between the pNIPAM thermosensitive response and the susceptibility of the lanthanide ions emission to be suppressed through multiphonon relaxation was explored, giving rise to optical temperature probes with reversible response, high relative thermal sensitivity, low temperature uncertainties, and excellent repeatability in aqueous solution. The obtained results indicate the system has a great potential for temperature probing in aqueous media, showing one of the highest relative thermal sensitivities so far described in the literature for water-soluble, lanthanide-based systems with ratiometric response within the biological temperature range.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/yjGYvDpt1yQ/D0NJ01263G

Post collegati

WATER-SOLUBLE POLY(N-ISOPROPYLACRYLAMIDE) NANOPARTICLES GRAFTED WITH TRIVALENT LANTHANIDE COMPLEXES AS HIGHLY SENSITIVE RATIOMETRIC NANOTHERMOMETERS

Redazione

PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF UREA/ZINC CHLORIDE EUTECTIC MIXTURE AND ITS IMPROVED EFFECT ON THE FAST AND HIGH YIELD SYNTHESIS OF INDENO[2,1-C]QUINOLINES

Redazione

PRODUCTION OF FURFURAL FROM XYLOSE CATALYZED BY A NOVEL CALCIUM GLUCONATE DERIVED CARBON SOLID ACID IN 1,4-DIOXANE

Redazione

COVID, CLEANING & KIDS: SAFETY FIRST

Redazione

CDC GUIDANCE FOR CREATING A CORONAVIRUS 2019 (COVID-19) COMMUNITY INTERVENTION IMPLEMENTATION PLAN AND SUMMARY

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) TREATMENT GUIDELINES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More