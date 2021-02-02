WATER SOLUBLE GREEN EMITTING CARBON NANODOTS WITH ENHANCED THERMAL STABILITY FOR BIOLOGICAL APPLICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR09131F, Paper

Waheed Ullah Khan, Liying Qin, Abid Alam, Ping Zhou, Yong Peng, Yuhua Wang

High stability and water solubility of the fluorescent nano-materials are considered a key factor to evaluate their feasibility for fundamental applications. Herein, water soluble and thermally stable, green emitting carbon…

