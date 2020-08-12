WATER DYNAMICS AFFECTS THERMAL TRANSPORT AT THE SURFACE OF HYDROPHOBIC AND HYDROPHILIC IRRADIATED NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020
Nanoscale Adv., 2020, 2,3181-3190
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00094A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sebastian Salassi, Annalisa Cardellini, Pietro Asinari, Riccardo Ferrando, Giulia Rossi
Plasmonic nanoparticles, such as Au nanoparticles (NPs) coated with bio-compatible ligands, are largely studied and tested in nanomedicine for photothermal therapies.
