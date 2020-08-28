(AGENPARL) – LYNCHBURG (VIRGINIA), ven 28 agosto 2020
Announcement
Watch.Liberty.Edu Error (8/27)
Information Technology
Users are currently experiencing error messages when trying to login or view videos on watch.liberty.edu. Our team is investigating the issue, and we will provide an update once the issue has been resolved.
We apologize for the inconvenience,
Information Technology | Information Services
Modified: Aug 27, 2020 8:21 PM
Expires: Sep 1, 2020
Fonte/Source: http://www.liberty.edu/index.cfm?PID=572&Announce_ID=32848