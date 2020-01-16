16 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP SIGNS MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION FOR PUERTO RICO

MALI: FIRST REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, REQUEST FOR A…

OPEN LETTER FROM FEMA ADMINISTRATOR PETE GAYNOR

U.S. SENATE PASSAGE OF THE UNITED STATES-MEXICO-CANADA AGREEMENT

U.S. SENATE PASSAGE OF THE UNITED STATES-MEXICO-CANADA AGREEMENT

U.S. SENATE PASSAGE OF THE UNITED STATES-MEXICO-CANADA AGREEMENT

OPEN LETTER TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE SURVIVORS FROM FEMA REGION 9 ADMINISTRATOR ROBERT…

CABINA DI REGIA &QUOT;BENESSERE ITALIA&QUOT;, LA PRESENTAZIONE DELLE LINEE PROGRAMMATICHE

SECRETARY POMPEO’S VISIT TO GERMANY, COLOMBIA, COSTA RICA, JAMAICA, AND FLORIDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S VISIT TO GERMANY, COLOMBIA, COSTA RICA, JAMAICA, AND FLORIDA

Home » WATCH | BEHIND THE RISE OF START-UP NATION MENTORSHIP, A PROJECT OF THE WJC
Agenparl English Politica Estera Religioni Social Network

WATCH | BEHIND THE RISE OF START-UP NATION MENTORSHIP, A PROJECT OF THE WJC

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – New York, gio 16 gennaio 2020

The co-founder of the Start-Up Nation Mentorship, an initiative born in 2018 of the World Jewish Congress’ annual Campus Pitch Competition, was interviewed last week by I24 News to discuss the progress of the mentorship program since its inception and the efforts being made to engage students and expand the discourse about Israel and Jewish issues. 

In the two years since Adam Shapiro first proposed the program to the World Jewish Congress, the Start-Up Nation Mentorship program has expanded to 18 college campuses and is on a path to future growth and success. At its heart, the mentorship creates meaningful relationships for primarily non-Jewish students with Israeli professionals, to gain career advice and be exposed to Israel outside of politics.

Shapiro explained that when he began his freshman semester at Cornell University, he was shocked to see the amount of anti-Israel bias on his campus. He realized that in order to effectively combat the BDS movement, pro-Israel advocates had to be proactive and “expose students to Israel on their own turf.”

The Campus Pitch Competition, which has enabled the Start-Up Nation Mentorship to both get off the ground and grow, was inaugurated in 2015 by the World Jewish Congress and the Consulate of Israel in New York in order to encourage students to propose creative new projects to engage college students with Israel. The competition is now entering its fifth year with the support of WJC President Ronald S. Lauder, who sees action on campus as one of the critical tools for fighting antisemitism. Since its creation in New York, the competition has spread across the US and into the United Kingdom. 

Campus Pitch 2020 will take place in February, with five student finalist teams pitching their ideas in-person to a panel of distinguished judges. The winning team will receive a grant of up to $ to implement their idea in spring 2020.
 

[embedded content]

Fonte/Source: https://www.worldjewishcongress.org/en/news/start-up-nation-mentorship-growing-on-college-campuses-1-3-2020

Related posts

THE SLOW LANE OF CHATHAM ROAD NORTH CROSS HARBOUR TUNNEL BOUND NEAR SAN WAI STREET WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO WATERMAIN BURST IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC.

Redazione

WATCH | BEHIND THE RISE OF START-UP NATION MENTORSHIP, A PROJECT OF THE WJC

Redazione

– BACKPACK PANTRY’S FUNDRAISER RAFFLE

Redazione

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR BC PARKS STUDENT RANGER PROGRAM

Redazione

PRITZKER ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES TWO CONTRACT AGREEMENTS COVERING CHILD CARE PROVIDERS AND HOME CARE WORKERS

Redazione

TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE: MINISTER SCHWEITZER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More