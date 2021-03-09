WASTE TO RESOURCE: PREPARATION OF AN EFFICIENT ADSORBENT AND ITS SUSTAINABLE UTILIZATION IN FLAME RETARDANT POLYURETHANE COMPOSITES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,9942-9954
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10873A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10873A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Bei Tu, Keqing Zhou, Qianqian Zhou, Kaili Gong, Dongtao Hu
The main innovation of this work is to achieve resource recycling and environmental pollution control, and obtain flame retardant TPU composites with high added value simultaneously.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The main innovation of this work is to achieve resource recycling and environmental pollution control, and obtain flame retardant TPU composites with high added value simultaneously.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/c9vlfALy_3w/D0RA10873A