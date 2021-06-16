(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 16 giugno 2021 Over 116 million tonnes of waste were generated in 2019. This is nearly 12 million tonnes less than in the previous year, when the amount of waste had risen mainly due to waste caused by mining and quarrying. The decrease in 2019 was mainly explained by the changed amount of waste from mining and quarrying, but the decrease was also affected by the fallen amount of waste from construction and demolition.

