Our postgraduate students graduated earlier today at an awards ceremony held in the Butterworth Hall.

Each year, we present the students who achieved the best overall result in their class with a certificate and a small prize. The presentations took place at our graduation reception following on from the ceremony.

Well done to our prize winners, recognised for their outstanding achievements:

Advanced Legal Studies Best Overall Result – Zoe Tongue

International Corporate Governance & Financial Regulation Best Overall Result – Andrei Barbu

International Development Law & Human Rights Best Overall Result – John Valdez Torrez

International Economic Law – Isaac Al-Araimy

International Commercial Law – Mehr-Un-Nisa Malik

A huge congratulations to all of graduates. We are very proud of you and wish you all the best for the future.

Fonte/Source: https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/soc/law/newsandevents/?newsItem=8a17841a6fc768ea016fc8a22ecd2507