(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), mer 26 agosto 2020

Warsame Warsame ’20 is the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits’ (MCN) Central Minnesota regional coordinator and Saint Cloud VISTA coordinator.

In his role, Warsame serves as a liaison between MCN’s main office and nonprofits in the Central Minnesota region. He also serves as a VISTA coordinator, where he collaborates with MCN’s VISTA Program Manager on strategic initiatives, host site and member recruitment, and cohort management in the Saint Cloud area.

Aside from some adjustments with the public health crisis surrounding COVID-19, Warsame is happy in his new role. “I believe I made a great decision on joining this organization, especially with its relevant strategic priority of advancing equity and justice in the nonprofit sector,” he said.

MCN is dedicated to enhancing and improving cultural humility, intentionally creating inclusive and accessible spaces, and working to end disparities in power, money, access, and resources within the nonprofit sector. He is applying a lot of what he learned in the classroom into practice.

Professor Darla Hamann worked closely with Warsame on his master’s degree and believes he will be an asset to MCN with his strong motivation to serve and work ethic.

“Warsame is aware of both local and international challenges in the nonprofit sector, and is culturally competent, and so should be able to connect with a wide range of nonprofits and help diverse organizations work together to attain the public good,” Hamann said.

Warsame graduated in spring of 2020 with a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in nonprofit leadership.

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/warsame-20-serving-central-minnesota-nonprofits/