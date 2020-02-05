(AGENPARL) – Dublin, mer 05 febbraio 2020

The Central Bank of Ireland (‘Central Bank’) today 5 February 2020 published the name of an unauthorised firm Jakub Chrzanowski t/a BSM Ireland (Ireland). Jakub Chrzanowski t/a BSM Ireland is not authorised by the Central Bank as an investment firm / investment business firm, insurance intermediary, mortgage credit intermediary / mortgage intermediary or to provide any other financial services that require authorisation from the Central Bank.

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm/person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm/person who is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms/persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised. Since obtaining the necessary legal powers in August 1998, the names of 390 unauthorised firms have been published by the Central Bank.

Notes

The name of the above firm is published under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

Fonte/Source: http://www.centralbank.ie/news/article/press-release-warning-notice-bsm-ireland-05-feb-2020