5 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

LIBIA: BORGHI (PD), SALVINI INDICHI FONTI RISERVATE, ALTRIMENTI è PROCURATO ALLARME

CALL FOR CONTRIBUTIONS FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION BORDER ASSISTANCE MISSION IN LIBYA…

IL SISTEMA DI TAVOLE INPUT-OUTPUT. ANNI

DECRETO-LEGGE SISTEMA CREDITIZIO DEL MEZZOGIORNO: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 6A COMMISSIONE

FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILMENT NEAR WANSTEAD PARK

CONSIP: AL VIA NUOVA GARA STRATEGICA “DATA MANAGEMENT” PER L’ATTUAZIONE DEL PIANO…

PAPA FRANCESCO: è LIBERO CHI HA IL POTERE DELL’UMILTà

MERCOLEDì 5 FEBBRAIO 2020 – 187ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

AGRUMI PIù DOLCI: IL CREA SVELA IL SEGRETO DEL GENE NOEMI

FORZA ITALIA, VERTICE DEL COMITATO DI PRESIDENZA A PALAZZO GRAZIOLI ALLE 15,

Home » WARNING ON UNAUTHORISED FIRM – JAKUB CHRZANOWSKI T/A BSM IRELAND
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

WARNING ON UNAUTHORISED FIRM – JAKUB CHRZANOWSKI T/A BSM IRELAND

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Dublin, mer 05 febbraio 2020

Warning

The Central Bank of Ireland (‘Central Bank’) today 5 February 2020 published the name of an unauthorised firm Jakub Chrzanowski t/a BSM Ireland (Ireland). Jakub Chrzanowski t/a BSM Ireland is not authorised by the Central Bank as an investment firm / investment business firm, insurance intermediary, mortgage credit intermediary / mortgage intermediary or to provide any other financial services that require authorisation from the Central Bank. 

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm/person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm/person who is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Any person wishing to contact the Central Bank with information regarding such firms/persons may telephone (01) 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised. Since obtaining the necessary legal powers in August 1998, the names of 390 unauthorised firms have been published by the Central Bank.

Notes

The name of the above firm is published under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

Fonte/Source: http://www.centralbank.ie/news/article/press-release-warning-notice-bsm-ireland-05-feb-2020

Related posts

WARNING ON UNAUTHORISED FIRM – JAKUB CHRZANOWSKI T/A BSM IRELAND

Redazione

В горах Армении разведчики российской военной базы провели захват документов условного противника

Redazione

EEAS VACANCY NOTICE CONTRACT AGENT FG IV – EU INTCEN/HYBRID FUSION CELL – EEAS HEADQUARTERS – JOB N°

Redazione

COVER OF VACCINATION EVALUATED RAPIDLY (COVER) PROGRAMME 2019 TO 2020: QUARTERLY DATA

Redazione

UPDATE FROM GOV.UK – NICKY MORGAN’S SPEECH ON THE FUTURE OF MEDIA AND BROADCASTING

IL SEGR. GEN. DELL’UGL FRANCESCO PAOLO CAPONE PRESENTA IL PROPRIO LIBRO A FROSINONE (VENERDI PROSSIMO)’ PRO)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More