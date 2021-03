(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 14 marzo 2021



MONROE, La. – The ULM beach volleyball team capped off the final day of the ULM Beach Invitational with consecutive wins over New Orleans, 5-0, Central Arkansas, 4-1, and Southeastern Louisiana, 4-0. It is the longest streak for the Warhawks since they won four straight between April 6 and April 13, 2019.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/3/13/beach-volleyball-warhawks-win-three-straight-to-close-out-ulm-beach-invitational.aspx