MONROE, La. – The ULM tennis team returns to the court after an eight-day layoff on Monday, March 15 when it clashes with Sun Belt Conference rival Texas State in a 10 a.m. match. The Warhawks will follow that with a match against UT Arlington at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/3/14/tennis-warhawks-trek-to-lonestar-state-for-sun-belt-conference-clashes.aspx