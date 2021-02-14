domenica, Febbraio 14, 2021
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER TO HOST VIRTUAL MEETING OF G7 LEADERS

GOVERNO, GUALTIERI: NUOVO MINISTRO FRANCO PUO’ POSSONO CONTARE SU UNA STRUTTURA DI…

GOVERNO, CONTE: ONORATO DI AVER RAPPRESENTATO L’ITALIA

GOVERNO: DEPUATI PD, METTERE AL CENTRO IL TEMA DELL’INFANZIA

RADIO VATICANA: DA TUTTO IL MONDO GLI AUGURI PER I 90 ANNI

LITHUANIA’S REPRESENTATIVE SPOKE AT A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL…

TERRA DEI FUOCHI. PROCURA E ISTITUTO DI SANITà: CAUSALITà TRA ROGHI E…

ECOMAFIE: LATTANZIO (PD) TERRA DEI FUOCHI, ORA IL GOVERNO DRAGHI TROVI SOLUZIONE

GOVERNO, DRAGHI: METTERE IN SICUREZZA IL PAESE PER RIPARTIRE

​​​​​GOVERNO: CENNI (PD), BUON LAVORO AL BUONO MINISTRO DELLE POLITICHE AGRICOLE STEFANO…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » WARHAWKS SHUT OUT SOUTHERN, 3-0

WARHAWKS SHUT OUT SOUTHERN, 3-0

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 14 febbraio 2021

MONROE, La. – Sophomore McKenzie Rizqi scored her second-career goal in the first half while freshman Janet Stopka moved into a six-way tie for sixth place on the single season goals list with her sixth and seventh goals of the season as ULM topped Southern, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at Brown Stadium.

On a day where temperatures hovered around freezing with a north breeze, ULM outshot Southern, 23-5, with 12 shots on goal.

“I thought we did really well in a couple of patches today,” ULM head coach Sean Fraser said. “When we executed our game plan we looked a real threat.”

The Warhawks struck first in the 17th minute as Rizqi scored off an assist by Victoria Altieri for the 1-0 lead. For Rizqi, it is her first goal since Oct. 20, 2019 at Georgia Southern, while Altieri notched her first assist since her first career game at Grambling State on Aug. 23, 2019. Rizqi’s goal held to halftime for the 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, Southern used the north breeze to their advantage early, controlling possession in their offensive end of the field. Three of the Jaguars five shots on the match came in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“There were a couple moments where we let them off the hook a little and a couple moments defensively and we will need to look at those,” Fraser said.

ULM shifted possession to their offensive end later in the half. In the 78th minute, Stopka took a ball of a deflection and scored in front of the net for the 2-0 lead.

In the 85th minute, Stopka struck again, taking a feed from Ashley Johnson on the right side in front of the net and fired it into the goal to push the lead to 3-0.

“Janet will get some headlines because she’s scored another two goals,” Fraser said. “She deserves them, but I feel that Victoria Altieri took a big step forward in her development today, as did Madi Garza in the midfield.”

Stopka and Rizqi had five shots each with three on goal. Madi Garza had four shots with three on frame.

Hailey Hillock and Mickaela Leal combined on their second shutout of the spring in net. Hillock played the first half while Leal played the second half as the pair had two saves each.

ULM is scheduled to face Texas A&M in an exhibition match for the Warhawks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in College Station. The Warhawks return to Brown Stadium at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 to face Grambling State. Links to live stats are available on the soccer schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.

Print Friendly Version

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/13/soccer-warhawks-shut-out-southern-3-0.aspx

Post collegati

WARHAWKS SHUT OUT SOUTHERN, 3-0

Redazione

WARHAWKS COME UP SHORT AGAINST RAGIN’ CAJUNS, 64-59

Redazione

MOUNT DELIVERS WALK-OFF SINGLE AS WARHAWKS DOWN JACKSONVILLE STATE

Redazione

BALANCED SCORING, CLUTCH PLAYS LEAD ULM PAST RAGIN’ CAJUNS, 72-66

Redazione

ULM WELCOMES GRAMBLING STATE IN SATURDAY MATINEE MATCH

Redazione

LA TECH RALLIES PAST ULM IN SEASON OPENER, 3-2

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More