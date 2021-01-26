martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

AUSTRALIA NATIONAL DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 26, 2021

FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL: PRESS REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

IL PAPA: I PREGIUDIZI IMPEDISCONO L’UNITà, AMIAMO L’UMANITà CHE PIù SOFFRE

COLOMBIA: IL PARTITO DELLE FARC CAMBIA NOME PER SOSTENERE IL PROCESSO DI…

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK STATEMENT ON RWANDA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH JULIA GILLARD: 25 JANUARY 2021

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

Agenparl

WARHAWKS RESCHEDULE GAME AT ARKANSAS STATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

MONROE, La. – The ULM women’s basketball team will makeup one of two postponed games against Arkansas State on Monday, Feb. 15 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The games were initially scheduled for Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 in Jonesboro but were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program. Only one game of the series will be made up, with the second game being cancelled.

The Warhawks head on the road for the second consecutive weekend and the third time in the first four weeks of Sun Belt Conference play when they visit Little Rock on Friday and Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. For links to live video, audio and stats, visit ULMWarhawks.com.

Print Friendly Version

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/25/womens-basketball-warhawks-reschedule-game-at-arkansas-state.aspx

Post collegati

WARHAWKS RESCHEDULE GAME AT ARKANSAS STATE

Redazione

FARMER-LENDER MEDIATION WINDOW COULD BE EXTENDED A THIRD TIME

Redazione

VACCINE SCAM HOTLINE

Redazione

GOVERNMENT STIMULUS PROGRAMME UPDATE 25 JANUARY 2021

Redazione

LONDON OFFICE TRAVEL ADVISORY

Redazione

OPENING OF BHB VACCINE FACILITY, MINISTER OF HEALTH, THE HON. KIM WILSON’S REMARKS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More