(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

MONROE, La. – The ULM women’s basketball team will makeup one of two postponed games against Arkansas State on Monday, Feb. 15 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The games were initially scheduled for Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 in Jonesboro but were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program. Only one game of the series will be made up, with the second game being cancelled.

The Warhawks head on the road for the second consecutive weekend and the third time in the first four weeks of Sun Belt Conference play when they visit Little Rock on Friday and Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. For links to live video, audio and stats, visit ULMWarhawks.com.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/25/womens-basketball-warhawks-reschedule-game-at-arkansas-state.aspx