MONROE, La. – The ULM Warhawks open the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship against Georgia State at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. The Warhawks are the third seed from the West Division while the Panthers are the fifth seed from the East Division. The two teams are joined in Pool B by Georgia Southern, the second seed from the East Division.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/5/24/baseball-warhawks-panthers-meet-in-pool-play-at-sbc-championship.aspx