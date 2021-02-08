lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
WARHAWKS OPEN HOME SLATE WITH 5-2 WIN OVER LAMAR

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

MONROE, La. – The ULM women’s tennis team ran its home court winning streak to five straight matches on Sunday, February 7, when it claimed a 5-2 victory over Lamar at Heard Stadium.
 
The Warhawks earned the first win of the match when the tandem of Drousile Dzebou and Madalina Grigoriu came through with a 6-1 win over Elena Rodriguez and Elena Rubio in the clash of No. 2 seeds. ULM claimed the first point in the match, 1-0, after the duo of Hala Bawdy and Oleksandra Balaba followed with a 6-3 win against Bianca Vitale and Natalia Molina in a clash of No. 1 seeds.
 
ULM completed the sweep of doubles as Jimena Paula Garbino and Daniela Hernandez claimed a 6-4 decision against Jayci Wong and Emmeline Polevoi.
 
ULM stretched its advantage to 2-0 in the match as Hernandez posted a 6-3, 6-1 over Michelle Markovic in a meeting of No. 6 seeds. Rodriguez provided Lamar with its first point when she won a 6-2, 6-4 win over Dzebou in a showdown of No. 2 singles.
 
Garbino stretched the ULM back to two, 3-1, when she claimed a 6-1, 6-3 win over Rubio in No. 5 singles action. Grigoriu ran her singles winning streak to 10 straight matches when she came through with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Ana Jolic in No. 4 singles play.
 
ULM picked up its fifth point of the match after third-seeded Balaba posted a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win against Molina. With the match decided, Lamar earned its second point as Vitale overcame a first set loss to down Bawdy by scores of 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
 
ULM returns to action on Tuesday, February 9, when the Warhawks head to Nacogdoches, Texas, to face Stephen F. Austin at 1 p.m.
 
ULM 5, Lamar 2
Singles competition
1. Bianca Vitale (LU) def. Hala Bawdy (ULM) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5
2. Elena Rodriguez (LU) def. Drousile Dzebou (ULM) 6-2, 6-4
3. Oleksandra Balaba (ULM) def. Natalia Molina (LU) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
4. Madalina Grigoriu (ULM) def. Ana Jolic (LU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
5. Jimena P. Garbino (ULM) def. Elena Rubio (LU) 6-1, 6-3
6. Daniela Hernandez (ULM) def. Michelle Markovic (LU) 6-3, 6-1
 
Doubles competition
1. Hala Bawdy/Oleksandra Balaba (ULM) def. Bianca Vitale/Natalia Molina (LU) 6-3
2. Drousile Dzebou/Madalina Grigoriu (ULM) def. Elena Rodriguez/Elena Rubio (LU) 6-1
3. Jimena P. Garbino/Daniela Hernandez (ULM) def. Jayci Wong/Emmeline Polevoi (LU) 6-4
 
Lamar 3-2
ULM 1-1
 
Order of finish: Singles-6,2,5,4,3,1 Doubles; 2,1,3
 

