WARHAWKS HEAD TO LITTLE ROCK TO FACE TROJANS

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

MONROE, La. – ULM plays its final scheduled road weekend series on Friday and Saturday at Little Rock. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center.

Both games will be televised by ESPN+, with Dorian Craft (play-by-play) and Patrick Newton (analyst) on the call. The games will also air on the Warhawk Radio Network from Learfield IMG College. Friday’s game will air on 1680 AM KRJO and 997thelegend.com. Saturday’s broadcast will air on 105.7 FM/540 AM KMLB, kmlb.com and the TuneIn app. Mike Hammett will have the call of both games.

It is the first time the two teams have met in Little Rock since Jan. 3, 2019. ULM fell to 2-10 overall and 0-6 in the Sun Belt Conference with 74-52 and 64-50 setbacks at Texas State over the weekend. Little Rock is 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the Sun Belt as it split its home series with UT Arlington, falling 55-50 on Friday before topping the Mavericks 47-40 on Saturday. The Trojans dropped Monday’s makeup contest against the Ragin’ Cajuns, 54-45.

Junior guard Kierra Brimzy continues her tear offensively for ULM. Brimzy led the Warhawks in scoring in both games at Texas State, picking up 18 points on Friday before matching a season-high with 24 points on Saturday. Brimzy increased her season scoring average by a point in the two games, from 13.8 to 14.8 points per game.

The Warhawks played with a renewed energy and intensity on the glass on Saturday at Texas State. After getting outrebounded 47-28 and giving up 24 offensive rebounds to the Bobcats on Friday, ULM responded by besting Texas State 37-30 on the boards and holding them to six offensive rebounds.

Senior forward Kierra Crockett remains one of the top rebounders in the Sun Belt Conference after pulling down eight rebounds in each game at Texas State. Crockett scored 13 points and tracked down eight rebounds on Friday before scoring five points with eight rebounds on Saturday. Crockett averages 9.3 boards per game, good for third in the SBC.

Little Rock returned to play after two weekends off with a split against UT Arlington on Friday and Saturday, dropping Friday’s series opener, 55-50, before rebounding to take Saturday’s series finale, 47-40. The Trojans also fell to the Ragin’ Cajuns, 54-45, Monday night. Little Rock had series against the Ragin’ Cajuns and Texas State postponed the prior two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns within the Little Rock program.

ULM is the third Sun Belt opponent the Trojans have faced this season. Little Rock also faced off with UT Arlington on the opening weekend of Sun Belt Conference action, splitting with the Mavericks in Arlington, accounting for four of Little Rock’s five Sun Belt contests to date.

Little Rock played its traditionally tough nonconference schedule, going 4-3 after picking up wins over Memphis, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky and Central Arkansas.

Teal Battle is the leading active scorer, averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Battle has a season-high 21 points vs. Western Kentucky. She scored 14 points on Saturday vs. UTA.

Krystan Vornes leads the Trojans in rebounding at 9.3 boards per game. Vornes has five double-doubles on the season, including a 13-point, 15-rebound performance vs. Western Kentucky on Dec. 13. Vornes had 10 points and 10 boards against UTA on Friday, tracked down 16 rebounds against the Mavericks on Saturday and had 11 rebounds Monday vs. the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Mayra Caicedo is one of the top distributors in the Sun Belt Conference and nation. Caicedo is averaging 6.8 assists per game and has two double-doubles, including a 14-point, 14-assist effort vs. Vanderbilt on Dec. 5.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

ULM is among the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference in keeping the opponent’s shooting percentage down. The Warhawks rank fifth in the SBC and 85th in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage defense (37.6%) and fifth in the SBC and 69th in NCAA Division I in 3-point field goal percentage defense (27.9%).

CROCKETT CONTINUES TO CONTROL THE BOARDS

Senior Kierra Crockett continues to be one of the top rebounders in the Sun Belt Conference and NCAA Division I. Crockett is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game, which ranks second in the Sun Belt and 54th in the nation. She ranks third in the SBC in defensive rebounds (5.9 pg.) and fourth in offensive rebounds (3.4 pg.). She has tracked down at least seven rebounds in 11 of 12 games this season. She has topped 10 rebounds in a game four times this season and 11 times in her ULM career.

Crockett tracked down eight rebounds in each game of the weekend series at Texas State on Friday and Saturday. She added 13 points on Friday and five points on Saturday.

Crockett bounced back on Jan. 16 vs. Arkansas State with eight points and 14 rebounds in nearly 36 minutes against the Red Wolves. On Jan. 15 contest, Crockett was limited to two points and four rebounds and played just 14 minutes due to foul trouble. It was the first time this season Crockett was held to less than seven rebounds in a game.

Crockett collected a career-high 15 rebounds, including 11 in the first half and seven in the first quarter, to go with eight points on Jan. 9 at UT Arlington. Crockett opened the weekend series with the Mavericks with six points and eight rebounds at UTA on Jan. 8.

Crockett pulled down seven rebounds Dec. 17 at Louisiana Tech and eight boards Dec. 15 vs. Mississippi Valley State, including six offensive rebounds. Crockett has tallied at least seven rebounds in all six contests and has at least four offensive rebounds in three of the last four games.

Crockett posted her first double-double of the season and the third of her ULM career Dec. 12 at Northwestern State. She scored a career-high 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting and made all six of her free throw attempts. She matched a career-high with 13 rebounds, with eight on the offensive end, in 32 minutes of action. She had nine rebounds against Grambling State and added seven boards against Louisiana College. She collected a game-high 11 rebounds in 27 minutes in the season-opener at Arkansas.

She is also known for posting social media videos showcasing her musical talent. Crockett took violin lessons while growing up and is a self-taught piano and guitar player.

BRIMZY’S BURST

Junior guard Kierra Brimzy has led ULM in scoring in eight of her first 11 career games as a Warhawk. The Natchitoches, Louisiana, native paced ULM with 16 points on Friday at Texas State and matched a season-high with 24 points Saturday against the Bobcats.

She led the Warhawks with 13 points on Jan. 15 vs. Arkansas State.

Brimzy scored in double figures in her first six games of the season. She paced the Warhawks with 16 points at UT Arlington on Jan. 8 and at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 17. She scored 13 points against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 15.

Brimzy played in her hometown on Dec. 12, scoring a season-high 24 points while pulling down five rebounds and handing out an assist against Northwestern State. Brimzy scored eight points in the first quarter to help the Warhawks to an early 18-6 lead and had 22 points over the first three quarters.

Brimzy led ULM with 11 points against Grambling. She made her ULM debut on Dec. 6 vs. Louisiana College, leading the team with 15 points while adding a rebound and an assist.

Brimzy leads the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game. She ranks fifth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring.

Brimzy sat out the 2019-20 season following a transfer from Tyler Junior College. She averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists as a sophomore with the Apache Ladies in 2018-19. She averaged 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2017-18.

GOINS BOUNCES BACK

Senior guard/forward Whitney Goins snapped out of a statistical slide on the offensive end of the floor against Arkansas State. After scoring in double figures in two of the first three games of the season, Goins totaled five points over the next five contests while shooting 2-of-23 (1-of-14 3FG) from the field in that stretch. Head coach Brooks Donald Williams speaks highly of Goins’ work ethic and time spent in the gym. Her hard work and stick-to-itiveness paid off against the Red Wolves. Goins knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter on Jan. 15, cutting an early 7-point A-State lead to one. She finished with 11 points to tie Gara Beth Self for second on the team. The next afternoon, Goins led the Warhawks with 10 points and canned two more treys.

Goins opened her senior campaign with 11 points and three 3-pointers at No. 16 Arkansas on Dec. 3 and added 10 points with a pair of treys vs. Grambling on Dec. 10.

DIAMOND IN THE POST

Senior Diamond Brooks saw a significant increase in her role in the post in 2019-20. Brooks moved into the full-time starting center position, playing in all 29 games while starting 28 last season. She nearly tripled her scoring average to 8.0 points per game while increasing her rebounding average by 2.3 boards per game to 5.9. Brooks averaged 26.0 minutes per game as a junior after averaging just 13.9 minutes per game as a sophomore.

Brooks scored 11 points in just eight minutes vs. Louisiana College on Dec. 6. She matched her season-high with 11 points and added five rebounds at Northwestern State on Dec. 12. She set a new season-high with nine rebounds vs. Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 15. She led the team with 10 points in the weekend finale at UT Arlington on Jan. 9. Brooks scored eight points and tracked down seven points in Saturday’s loss at Texas State.

GATTE RETURNS

Junior guard Maddi Gatte made her 2020-21 season debut in the series at UT Arlington. Gatte missed the first six games of the season while recovering from offseason surgery.

Gatte played five minutes in her season debut Jan. 8 at UT Arlington, coming up with three rebounds and two blocked shots. On Saturday, Gatte played six minutes, scoring her first points of the season on a baseline jumper while adding a steal. Against Arkansas State, Gatte played 12 minutes on Jan. 15 with a season-high six points and a steal. In the Jan. 16 series finale, Gatte played a season-high 22 minutes with four points and a season-best four rebounds, two assists and a steal. She scored four points with two assists in 17 minutes on Friday at Texas State.

Gatte suffered the loss of her 16-year-old brother Brennon on Nov. 16 due to complications from hydrocephalus. He was a junior at Iota (La.) High School, where he played football, ran track, was involved in powerlifting, maintained an A average and was in the honors program. To honor Brennon’s life, the ULM women’s basketball team wears his football jersey number, 45, on the back of its shooting shirts.

BLOCK PARTY

The Warhawks are one of the top shot blocking teams in the Sun Belt. ULM is fifth in the SBC at 3.0 blocks per game. The Warhawks have blocked multiple shots in 10 of 12 games this season.

ULM blocked five shots in the series opener at UT Arlington on Jan. 8. Sophomore Maddi Gatte had a pair of blocked shots in her season debut.

ULM had four blocks Dec. 12 at Northwestern State, led by two from senior forward Kierra Crockett . The Warhawks had three rejections against Grambling State on Dec. 10. ULM came up with nine blocked shots on Dec. 6 against Louisiana College. The Warhawks were led by senior Whitney Goins and freshman Hannah Edwards with three blocks each.

Crockett leads the team with seven blocks after stuffing a pair of shots Friday at Texas State. She ranks 14th in the Sun Belt at 0.58 blocks per game.

VAN SCHAIK PROVIDES SPARK VS. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Sophomore guard Linda van Schaik played a huge role in ULM’s rally on Dec. 15 vs. Mississippi Valley State. Van Schaik entered the game for the first time at the 4:08 mark of the third quarter with ULM trailing 42-27. The native of South Holland, Netherlands, proceeded to score 16 of ULM’s final 24 points to lead the team in scoring on the night. She shot 5-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Van Schaik knocked down two 3-pointers and three free throws in the third quarter to help bring ULM within five at the end of the quarter, 45-40. In the fourth quarter, van Schaik hit a third trey and had a pair of layups that brought ULM within two points of MVSU each time.

Van Schaik has scored in double figures twice this season after scoring 11 points vs. Louisiana College on Dec. 6. Through eight games, she is averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

SELF IMPROVEMENT

Sophomore Gara Beth Self saw her numbers drastically improve after taking over the starting point guard position for the remainder of the 2019-20 season in the final non-conference game of the year vs. Mississippi Valley State. Self was handed the reigns after senior point guard Lauren Fitch suffered a season-ending injury at Texas Tech. Self flourished inside of Sun Belt Conference play, averaging 12.8 points and 2.5 assists over 34.5 minutes per game. She scored in double figures in 12 of 18 conference games, including an eight-game streak from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5. Self scored a career-high 28 points on the strength of 5-of-11 3-point shooting and added two rebounds, three assists and five steals at then-Sun Belt leading Coastal Carolina on Feb. 27. Self was named Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and Honorable Mention All-Louisiana by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Self broke into double figures for the first time in 2020-21 at Northwestern State, scoring 12 points, seven in the fourth quarter, and handing out five assists against the Lady Demons. She followed it up with 14 points and four assists vs. Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 15. Self tallied 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting with three steals, two assists and one rebound in 25 minutes before suffering an apparent injury late in the third quarter Jan. 15 vs. Arkansas State. She returned to the lineup at Texas State, playing nine minutes on Friday and earning the start on Saturday, playing 23 minutes.

WARHAWKS RETURN FROM LAYOFF

The Jan. 8 game against UT Arlington marked ULM’s first game in 22 days due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk women’s basketball program. It was the longest in-season layoff for ULM since a 23-day break in the nonconference schedule in the 1994-95 season (Dec. 6 – Dec. 29). ULM had three games postponed due to COVID-19: McNeese State (Dec. 21) and at Arkansas State (Jan. 1-2).

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/27/womens-basketball-warhawks-head-to-little-rock-to-face-trojans.aspx