Next Game: Southern 2/13/2021 | 3 P.M.

MONROE, La. – Northwestern State took advantage of a handful of offensive opportunities, netting three goals to top ULM, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at Brown Stadium.

“We feel like we left too much on the table today,” ULM head coach Sean Fraser said. “We did well to get into some areas but lacked the endeavor to create the opportunities we did on Wednesday. Defensively we made a few mistakes that have cost us and we need to look at those.”

Both teams struggled with the wet field conditions as rain pushed through Monroe in the hours leading up to kickoff. Northwestern State had the only offensive push in the first half, firing off four shots. NSU’s Kyle Nolen had the only shot on goal, firing from the top right side of the box and finding the left side of the net for a 1-0 Demon lead in the 12th minute.

The two sides traded yellow cards in the first half, with ULM’s Juliette Reitsma and NSU’s Kalee Williams taking the cards. The Lady Demons led 1-0 at the break.

NSU extended its lead in the 50th minute. The Demons attacked on the left side of the box, drawing ULM goalkeeper Hailey Hillock out to defend. A deflected ball popped up to the top of the box, where Kalee Williams headed the ball toward the empty net. The ball hit the right post but spun across the goal line to double the NSU lead, 2-0.

NSU struck again in the 65th minute. Cianne Talano sent a shot toward the net from the top of the box, but Hillock reached up and deflected the shot off the crossbar. Williams took the rebound and booted it into the net for the 3-0 advantage.

The Demons outshot ULM 10-4 with five shots on goal for NSU to one for ULM.

The Warhawks return to the pitch at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 when they entertain Southern at Brown Stadium. For a link to live stats, visit ULMWarhawks.com.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/6/soccer-warhawks-fall-to-demons-3-0.aspx