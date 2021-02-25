WARHAWKS EXTEND STREAKS IN 4-3 VICTORY OVER LOUISIANA TECH

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), gio 25 febbraio 2021



The ULM tennis team extended its winning streak to three matches with a 4-3 victory over in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Wednesday afternoon at Heard Stadium. ULM, which improved to 3-1 on the season, also stretched its home-court winning streak to six matches dating back to a 4-3 win over Appalachian State on March 31, 2019.

