WARHAWKS CONCLUDE USA JAGUAR INVITATIONAL WITH 18 TOP-10S

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), lun 08 febbraio 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The ULM track and field team concluded its final indoor meet of the regular season with 18 Top-10 finishes at the USA Jaguar Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 7th.
The best finish by the Warhawks came from the women’s 4×400 meter relay team of Stella Konstantinidou, Fiebe Tengrootenhuysen, Brittney Roberson and Jasmine Williams. That unit completed the event in 3:51.41, finishing just over four seconds ahead of Southern Miss (3:55.48) and five seconds in front of Louisiana Tech (3:56.67). It marked the third-best time in the event in ULM program history.
The top individual finisher for ULM was Brianna Sam, who earned second in the women’s weight throw. Sam reached the podium with a heave of 18.52 meters, finishing behind only Grace Flowers (Arkansas State), who claimed first place with a mark of 19.88 meters. Sam’s teammate, Hannah Blood, was also among the Top-10 in the event, placing seventh after reaching a distance of 16.95 meters.
The women’s unit also received a fourth-place finish from Rebekka Schubert, following a leap of 5.68 meters in the long jump. Schubert and teammate Nasya Ramirez, who claimed seventh with a mark of 5.57 meters, were among Top-10 finishers in the event.
ULM’s Konstantinidou, Tengrootenhuysen and Roberson also provided the Warhawks with multiple Top-10 finishers in the women’s 400-meter dash. Konstantinidou crossed the line seventh in a time of 57.75, edging out Roberson, who was eighth with a time of 57.89, and teammate Tengrootenhuysen emerged with a ninth-place performance which came in 58.18.
A trio of ULM women finished seventh in their respective events, including Kaye-Loni Bowden (5000-meter run), Jala Richard (Triple Jump) and Alivia Busch (Shot Put). Bowden capped off the afternoon with a time of 20:35.77 in the 5000-meter run. Meanwhile, Richard extended herself for a distance of 11.39 meters in the triple jump. Busch’s heave of 13.29 meters for the Warhawks resulted in a seventh-place finish on Sunday and her fourth Top-10 finish of the 2021 indoor season.
The top finishers for the men’s unit were Eric Hawkins and Grant Girtman, who each finished third respectively. Hawkins’ performance in the 800-meter run came in a time of 1:52.45, while Girtman stretched himself to 7.09 meters in the long jump.
Jakob Fudge narrowly missed the podium in the men’s weight throw after reaching a distance of 17.67 meters. ULM teammate Jacob Houston was also among the Top-10 finishers in the weight throw, reaching 15.49 meters as he finished ninth. Top honors in the event went to Eron Carter (Arkansas State), who finished with a mark of 20.61 meters, while teammate Aimar Palmer Simo was second with a heave of 18.97.
The ULM men’s 4×400 meter relay team was eighth in the event, crossing the line in 3:24.03. The combination of Nolan Smith and Reggie Shallowhorn rounded out Top-10 finishers for the Warhawks.
Smith finished ninth in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 49.94, while Shallowhorn cleared 1.91 meters in the men’s high jump, also resulting in a ninth-place finish.
ULM will now prepare for the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, set to take place in Birmingham, on February 22-23.
USA Jaguar Invitational—ULM Only Results
Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/7/track-field-warhawks-conclude-usa-jaguar-invitational-with-18-top-10s.aspx