lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Breaking News

HOUTHI ATTACKS IMPACTING CIVILIANS

HOUTHI ATTACKS IMPACTING CIVILIANS

FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION IS A CRIME. NOTHING JUSTIFIES IT. NO ONE SHOULD…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES…

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

MY VISIT TO MOSCOW AND THE FUTURE OF EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), ESECUTIVO E RISPOSTE ALL’EMERGENZA SANITARIA. POI DISCUSSIONE NEL…

Agenparl

WARHAWKS CONCLUDE USA JAGUAR INVITATIONAL WITH 18 TOP-10S

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The ULM track and field team concluded its final indoor meet of the regular season with 18 Top-10 finishes at the USA Jaguar Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 7th.
 
The best finish by the Warhawks came from the women’s 4×400 meter relay team of Stella Konstantinidou, Fiebe Tengrootenhuysen, Brittney Roberson and Jasmine Williams. That unit completed the event in 3:51.41, finishing just over four seconds ahead of Southern Miss (3:55.48) and five seconds in front of Louisiana Tech (3:56.67). It marked the third-best time in the event in ULM program history.
 
The top individual finisher for ULM was Brianna Sam, who earned second in the women’s weight throw. Sam reached the podium with a heave of 18.52 meters, finishing behind only Grace Flowers (Arkansas State), who claimed first place with a mark of 19.88 meters. Sam’s teammate, Hannah Blood, was also among the Top-10 in the event, placing seventh after reaching a distance of 16.95 meters.
 
The women’s unit also received a fourth-place finish from Rebekka Schubert, following a leap of 5.68 meters in the long jump. Schubert and teammate Nasya Ramirez, who claimed seventh with a mark of 5.57 meters, were among Top-10 finishers in the event.
 
ULM’s Konstantinidou, Tengrootenhuysen and Roberson also provided the Warhawks with multiple Top-10 finishers in the women’s 400-meter dash. Konstantinidou crossed the line seventh in a time of 57.75, edging out Roberson, who was eighth with a time of 57.89, and teammate Tengrootenhuysen emerged with a ninth-place performance which came in 58.18.
 
A trio of ULM women finished seventh in their respective events, including Kaye-Loni Bowden (5000-meter run), Jala Richard (Triple Jump) and Alivia Busch (Shot Put). Bowden capped off the afternoon with a time of 20:35.77 in the 5000-meter run. Meanwhile, Richard extended herself for a distance of 11.39 meters in the triple jump. Busch’s heave of 13.29 meters for the Warhawks resulted in a seventh-place finish on Sunday and her fourth Top-10 finish of the 2021 indoor season.
 
The top finishers for the men’s unit were Eric Hawkins and Grant Girtman, who each finished third respectively. Hawkins’ performance in the 800-meter run came in a time of 1:52.45, while Girtman stretched himself to 7.09 meters in the long jump.
 
Jakob Fudge narrowly missed the podium in the men’s weight throw after reaching a distance of 17.67 meters. ULM teammate Jacob Houston was also among the Top-10 finishers in the weight throw, reaching 15.49 meters as he finished ninth. Top honors in the event went to Eron Carter (Arkansas State), who finished with a mark of 20.61 meters, while teammate Aimar Palmer Simo was second with a heave of 18.97.
 
The ULM men’s 4×400 meter relay team was eighth in the event, crossing the line in 3:24.03. The combination of Nolan Smith and Reggie Shallowhorn rounded out Top-10 finishers for the Warhawks.
 
Smith finished ninth in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 49.94, while Shallowhorn cleared 1.91 meters in the men’s high jump, also resulting in a ninth-place finish.
 
ULM will now prepare for the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, set to take place in Birmingham, on February 22-23.
 
USA Jaguar Invitational—ULM Only Results
 

Print Friendly Version

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/7/track-field-warhawks-conclude-usa-jaguar-invitational-with-18-top-10s.aspx

Post collegati

WARHAWKS CONCLUDE USA JAGUAR INVITATIONAL WITH 18 TOP-10S

Redazione

WARHAWKS OPEN HOME SLATE WITH 5-2 WIN OVER LAMAR

Redazione

CHAMOLI: WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CATASTROPHIC FLOOD?

Redazione

WARHAWKS CLOSE OUT INDOOR REGULAR SEASON AT JAGUAR INVITATIONAL

Redazione

COLD SHOOTING DAY SLOWS WARHAWKS IN LOSS TO UTA, 64-39

Redazione

WARHAWKS FALL TO DEMONS, 3-0

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More