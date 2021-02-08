WARHAWKS CONCLUDE USA JAGUAR INVITATIONAL WITH 18 TOP-10S

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The ULM track and field team concluded its final indoor meet of the regular season with 18 Top-10 finishes at the USA Jaguar Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 7th.



The best finish by the Warhawks came from the women’s 4×400 meter relay team of Stella Konstantinidou , Fiebe Tengrootenhuysen , Brittney Roberson and Jasmine Williams . That unit completed the event in 3:51.41, finishing just over four seconds ahead of Southern Miss (3:55.48) and five seconds in front of Louisiana Tech (3:56.67). It marked the third-best time in the event in ULM program history.



The top individual finisher for ULM was Brianna Sam , who earned second in the women’s weight throw. Sam reached the podium with a heave of 18.52 meters, finishing behind only Grace Flowers (Arkansas State), who claimed first place with a mark of 19.88 meters. Sam’s teammate, Hannah Blood , was also among the Top-10 in the event, placing seventh after reaching a distance of 16.95 meters.



The women’s unit also received a fourth-place finish from Rebekka Schubert , following a leap of 5.68 meters in the long jump. Schubert and teammate Nasya Ramirez , who claimed seventh with a mark of 5.57 meters, were among Top-10 finishers in the event.



ULM’s Konstantinidou, Tengrootenhuysen and Roberson also provided the Warhawks with multiple Top-10 finishers in the women’s 400-meter dash. Konstantinidou crossed the line seventh in a time of 57.75, edging out Roberson, who was eighth with a time of 57.89, and teammate Tengrootenhuysen emerged with a ninth-place performance which came in 58.18.



A trio of ULM women finished seventh in their respective events, including Kaye-Loni Bowden (5000-meter run), Jala Richard (Triple Jump) and Alivia Busch (Shot Put). Bowden capped off the afternoon with a time of 20:35.77 in the 5000-meter run. Meanwhile, Richard extended herself for a distance of 11.39 meters in the triple jump. Busch’s heave of 13.29 meters for the Warhawks resulted in a seventh-place finish on Sunday and her fourth Top-10 finish of the 2021 indoor season.



The top finishers for the men’s unit were Eric Hawkins and Grant Girtman , who each finished third respectively. Hawkins’ performance in the 800-meter run came in a time of 1:52.45, while Girtman stretched himself to 7.09 meters in the long jump.



Jakob Fudge narrowly missed the podium in the men’s weight throw after reaching a distance of 17.67 meters. ULM teammate Jacob Houston was also among the Top-10 finishers in the weight throw, reaching 15.49 meters as he finished ninth. Top honors in the event went to Eron Carter (Arkansas State), who finished with a mark of 20.61 meters, while teammate Aimar Palmer Simo was second with a heave of 18.97.



The ULM men’s 4×400 meter relay team was eighth in the event, crossing the line in 3:24.03. The combination of Nolan Smith and Reggie Shallowhorn rounded out Top-10 finishers for the Warhawks.



Smith finished ninth in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 49.94, while Shallowhorn cleared 1.91 meters in the men’s high jump, also resulting in a ninth-place finish.



ULM will now prepare for the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, set to take place in Birmingham, on February 22-23.



USA Jaguar Invitational—ULM Only Results



Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/7/track-field-warhawks-conclude-usa-jaguar-invitational-with-18-top-10s.aspx