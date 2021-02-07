WARHAWKS CLOSE OUT INDOOR REGULAR SEASON AT JAGUAR INVITATIONAL

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

MONROE, La. – The ULM track and field team returns to Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, February 7, to compete in the Jaguar Invitational hosted by South Alabama. It is the final regular season indoor tune-up before the Warhawks compete in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on February 22-23 in Birmingham.



In three of the four meets this season—which include the LSU Purple Tiger (Jan. 16), LSU Louisiana Invitational (Jan. 29), Scarlet & Black Invitational (Jan. 31)—ULM has combined for 65 Top-10 finishes and 18 Top-3 finishes. The other meet of the indoor slate—the Samford Multi-Invitational—included the trio of Rebekka Schubert , Grant Girtman and Darryl Givens , who completed in the pentathlon and heptathlon events, respectively.



Five individuals have accounted for 10 of the 18 Top-3 finishes for ULM this season and reached the podium on multiple occasions in indoor competition.



Women’s senior Rebekka Schubert is one of those with multiple Top-3 finishes for ULM, finishing second in the long jump at both the LSU Purple Tiger as well as the Scarlet & Black Invitational. Schubert opened the season with a leap of 5.59 meters at the LSU Purple Tiger, finishing just shy of event winner Serena Bolden’s mark of 5.71, as she claimed the highest finish in her Warhawk career. Last week, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Schubert equaled that finish by reaching 18-feet, 7 1/4-inches (5.67 meters) at Scarlet & Black Invitational.



Her women’s team counterpart, sophomore Nasya Ramirez , has also been a standout performer in the long jump event. Ramirez joined Schubert on the podium at the LSU Purple Tiger, clearing 5.51 meters, as she finished third. Two weeks later, at the LSU Louisiana Invitational, Ramirez stretched herself out for a 5.61-meter leap en route to a second-place finish in Baton Rouge.



Three members of the ULM men’s track team have come through with multiple Top-3 finishes in the indoor season. Senior Eric Hawkins has used his speed to earn a pair of second place finishes for the Warhawks. Hawkins earned his first Top-3 finish of the campaign in the LSU Purple Tiger, where he blasted down the 600-meter run in 1:20.54 to place second. Thirteen days later, in the LSU Louisiana Invitational, he crossed the line second in the 800-meter run, posting a time of 1:53.43.



Junior Jakob Fudge has also enjoyed a pair of Top-3 finishes for the Warhawks. Fudge wrapped up the season-opening LSU Tiger meet by finishing third in both the men’s shot put and weight throw events. In the shot put he reached a distance of 14.32 meters, while the weight throw resulted in a heave of 17.78 meters.



Sophomore Reggie Shallowhorn has been a bright spot for the Warhawks with Top-3 finishes in both the high jump and long jump events. Shallowhorn opened the slate with a third-place performance at the LSU Purple Tiger, where he cleared a distance of 2.00 meters on Jan. 16. In his return to Baton Rouge, Shallowhorn claimed third in the long jump after reaching 6.29 meters at the LSU Louisiana Invitational.



Nolan Smith is responsible for ULM’s only first-place finish through the first four meets of the indoor slate. Smith earned that distinction at the Scarlet & Black Invitational, where he completed the men’s 400-meter dash in 49.12, edging out Nathan Ferguson (UL-Lafayette) by 0.01 seconds and third-place Addison Ross (Arkansas State) by a 0.18 advantage.



Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/6/track-field-warhawks-close-out-indoor-regular-season-at-jaguar-invitational.aspx