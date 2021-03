(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), dom 14 marzo 2021



MONROE, La. – The ULM women’s golf team, which last competed in a tournament on February 9 in Kyle, Texas, will play in a pair of tournaments this week including the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans (March 14-17) and the Bama Beach Bash (March 19-21).

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/3/13/womens-golf-warhawk-womens-golf-prepares-for-two-tournaments.aspx