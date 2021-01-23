giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
WARHAWK TENNIS POSTPONES THREE MATCHES

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), sab 23 gennaio 2021

MONROE, La. – The ULM tennis team has postponed its first three matches of the spring 2021 schedule due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program. 

The Warhawks were set to open the spring schedule on Saturday at Samford and Sunday at UAB. Those two matches, as well as Thursday’s match at Stephen F. Austin, have been postponed. 

ULM is now scheduled to open the spring season on Feb. 7 vs. Lamar at Heard Stadium. 

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/22/warhawk-tennis-postpones-three-matches.aspx

