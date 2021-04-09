23 Aprile 2021
Warhawk Tennis Concludes Regular Season Versus Arkansas State

by Redazione13

(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), ven 09 aprile 2021
Warhawk player hits a back hand return at home

MONROE, La. – The ULM tennis team puts the finishing touches on the 2021 regular season on Sunday, April 11, when the Warhawks host Arkansas State for a 10 a.m. match at Heard Stadium.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/4/8/warhawk-tennis-concludes-regular-season-versus-arkansas-state.aspx

