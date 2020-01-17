(AGENPARL) – Bethesda (Maryland), ven 17 gennaio 2020 Source: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Published: .

The International Committee of the Red Cross’s surgical programs for war victims have been developed over many years, based on appropriate responses for a given situation, often with a lack of adequate resources. This 370-page document, an update from the 2010 edition, covers the basics of managing war injuries. It includes new chapters of a more general character whose contents are relevant not only to surgeons but also to those responsible for the organization and coordination of surgical programs in times of armed conflict and other situations of violence.

