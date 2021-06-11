(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 11 giugno 2021

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise of the present disposition of Wantley House located at 20 Princess Street, City of Hamilton.

Members of the public would be aware that the property has been in disrepair for many years and has unfortunately become a site for illicit drug use resulting in further damage from fires. Despite the Bermuda Housing Corporation frequently boarding up all the entryways to prevent illegal access and use of the building, the problem has persisted.