Every Calgarian has the right to feel safe when utilizing public spaces and pathways in and around our city. Those who seek to cause harm and demonstrate unwelcome behaviour will not be tolerated and will be held accountable for their actions. Bystanders play a critical role in intervening to assist victims and providing critical information to police. Together as Calgarians, we can look out for one another and ensure our city remains a vibrant, welcoming place.

A recent investigation into what is believed to be an unprovoked assault on a father and son has resulted in one man being sought on warrants. However, officers are seeking additional help from the public to locate any footage of the incident that would assist in identifying and locating additional suspects.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, an 18-year-old man and his 47-year-old father were walking along a river pathway near the 0-100 block of Barclay Walk S.W., when they approached a group of four who were causing a disturbance along the pathway. A short verbal exchange occurred, which then led to one of the group approaching the 18-year-old and punched him repeatedly in the face, knocking him to the ground. The victim’s father attempted to take a photo of the suspect and was then attacked by the three remaining members of the group, who punched him, knocked him to the ground and kicked him. Both victims were treated by EMS at the scene and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Several nearby witnesses stepped in to assist the victims and identify the suspects. As a result, the suspect who attacked the 18-year-old man has been identified. Warrants for assault causing bodily harm have been issued for Cody John LANDRY, 27.

LANDRY is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. A photo of LANDRY is available on the City of Calgary Newsroom.

Officers are continuing to search for the other suspects who were involved in the attack and are asking anyone in the area who may have captured the incident on photos or videos to come forward. The area is not covered by CCTV and although the witnesses who have spoken with police were unable to capture any footage at the time of the incident, they report several other bystanders were filming the event.

Anyone with information about LANDRY's whereabouts, or photos or video of this incident, is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

