8 Novembre 2019
WANTED: MAN SOUGHT RE: GREENWICH OFFENCES

ven 08 novembre 2019

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a man who is wanted in relation to a number of offences.

Luke Cheal, 21 () of no fixed abode but with links to the Greenwich area is sought in connection with the following offences:

– driving offences on 26 December 2018 in Woolwich, SE18;
– dangerous driving and failing to stop for police on 1 February in Woolwich, SE18;
– aggravated burglary on 10 June at an address in Abbey Wood, SE2.

Cheal is also wanted on recall to prison for breach of bail conditions.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Cheal but to call 999 for an immediate sighting, or 101 and quote CADNov with information about his whereabouts.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/wanted-man-sought-re-greenwich-offences-386776?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

