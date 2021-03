(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 11 marzo 2021

Darren Jepson, who was the subject of a wanted appeal for failing to attend court, has been located by officers in Pontefract today.

Police would like to thank the public for their help in this matter.



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/wanted-man-located