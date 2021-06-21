(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 21 giugno 2021

A man who was the subject of wanted person appeal over a stabbing in Leeds has been arrested.

Darren Winstanley, aged 50, from Seacroft, was arrested last night in connection with an incident on Sunday, June 13, which resulted in a 52-year-old man being found in an alleyway off Hebden Green, Whinmoor, with multiple stab wounds.

He remains in custody at this time.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday last week in relation to the same incident remains on police bail.

