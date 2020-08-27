WANT TO SAVE SHELTER ANIMALS? FIGHT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 27 agosto 2020 (University of California – Riverside) Overpolicing of low-income urban communities leads to the incarceration of animals and people with many pets being killed in public animal shelters. In her new book, Katja M. Guenther calls for social justice for poor people of color centered on a Humane Communities Revolution. Humane communities would endorse animal-friendly affordable housing, living wages, social and political recognition of the importance of human-animal bonds, and the incorporation of community members and animals themselves into shelter programming.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/uoc–wts082620.php