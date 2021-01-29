venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

ENVIRONMENT & DEVELOPMENT: ADDRESSING ENERGY TAXES COULD STRENGTHEN FINANCES AND CUT POLLUTION…

BREXIT TASKFORCE MEETS TO ENSURE BUSINESSES GET THE SUPPORT THEY NEED

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IX N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

CLINICAL EVALUATION CONFIRMS HIGH ACCURACY OF HIGHLY MOBILE LAMPORE TEST

UK STATEMENT ON DETENTION OF GUYANESE FISHING VESSELS

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI TAKES PART IN THE MEETING…

VIOLATIONS OF THE RIGHT TO PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION: UK…

COMPUTING SOCIETY HONORS NSA CYBERSECURITY EXPERT

AFGHANISTAN, PANDEMIA E TEMPESTE INVERNALI AGGRAVANO L’EMERGENZA UMANITARIA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 29, 2021

Agenparl

WALL STREET EXPECTS TESLA’S DELIVERIES TO RISE BY AT LEAST 50% IN 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 (Reuters) – Wall Street analysts on Thursday estimated Tesla Inc will hand over at least 50% more vehicles in 2021, a day after the electric carmaker disappointed investors by holding back on providing clear delivery targets.
At least seven analysts think Tesla will deliver between 750,000 to 850,000 vehicles in 2021.
The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data – but 450 units shy of Chief Executive Elon Musk’s target.
Musk had raised hopes of being able to deliver more vehicles this year during the company’s third quarter’s earnings call.
Back then an analyst posed a question on whether Tesla could deliver 840,000 to 1 million vehicles in 2021. Musk said the target was “in that vicinity,” while another Tesla …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/wall-street-expects-teslas-deliveries-rise-least-50-2021/12071

Post collegati

EU TELLS GOOGLE, FACEBOOK AND TWITTER TO EXTEND FAKE NEWS WATCH, COVID-19 IN FOCUS

Redazione

FACEBOOK OVERSIGHT BOARD OVERRULES COMPANY ON MOST CASES IN FIRST TEST

Redazione

ANALYSIS: SAP PITCHES CLOUD TRANSFORMATION TO PANDEMIC-HIT CUSTOMERS

Redazione

CRYPTOCURRENCY CRIME DROPS IN 2020 BUT ‘DEFI’ BREACHES RISE, STUDY FINDS

Redazione

WALL STREET EXPECTS TESLA’S DELIVERIES TO RISE BY AT LEAST 50% IN 2021

Redazione

UK’S COMPETITION WATCHDOG BEGINS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S GIPHY DEAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More