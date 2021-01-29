WALL STREET EXPECTS TESLA’S DELIVERIES TO RISE BY AT LEAST 50% IN 2021

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 (Reuters) – Wall Street analysts on Thursday estimated Tesla Inc will hand over at least 50% more vehicles in 2021, a day after the electric carmaker disappointed investors by holding back on providing clear delivery targets.

At least seven analysts think Tesla will deliver between 750,000 to 850,000 vehicles in 2021.

The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data – but 450 units shy of Chief Executive Elon Musk’s target.

Musk had raised hopes of being able to deliver more vehicles this year during the company’s third quarter’s earnings call.

Back then an analyst posed a question on whether Tesla could deliver 840,000 to 1 million vehicles in 2021. Musk said the target was “in that vicinity,” while another Tesla …

