WAIKīKī AQUARIUM TO CLOSE AUGUST 20 IN WAKE OF RECENT COUNTY ORDER

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 20 agosto 2020

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Waikīkī Aquarium announced it will close at the end of day, August 19, 2020, for an undetermined period. The decision was made following the county’s most recent “Act Now Honolulu” order.

“This was a difficult yet necessary decision,” said Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikīkī Aquarium. “Owing to the COVID situation, the aquarium is also in a perilous financial situation and we simply cannot sustain ourselves in this current environment.”

All staff not involved in facility maintenance and ongoing care of animals will revert to work-from-home conditions. The aquarium will continue to offer virtual experiences on its website and through social media.





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/QEujh0qUO5M/