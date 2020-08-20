giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: NESSUNO PENSI DI SOSPENDERE LE ELEZIONI DI SETTEMBRE

STUDENT LOANS COMPANY READY TO HANDLE CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND LATE APPLICATIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF THREE BILATERAL AGREEMENTS WITH HONG KONG

Agenparl

WAIKīKī AQUARIUM TO CLOSE AUGUST 20 IN WAKE OF RECENT COUNTY ORDER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 20 agosto 2020

the front of the Waikiki Aquarium

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Waikīkī Aquarium announced it will close at the end of day, August 19, 2020, for an undetermined period. The decision was made following the county’s most recent “Act Now Honolulu” order.

“This was a difficult yet necessary decision,” said Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikīkī Aquarium. “Owing to the COVID situation, the aquarium is also in a perilous financial situation and we simply cannot sustain ourselves in this current environment.”

All staff not involved in facility maintenance and ongoing care of animals will revert to work-from-home conditions. The aquarium will continue to offer virtual experiences on its website and through social media.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/QEujh0qUO5M/

Post collegati

WAIKīKī AQUARIUM TO CLOSE AUGUST 20 IN WAKE OF RECENT COUNTY ORDER

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (AUGUST 19, 2020)

Redazione

2 MILLION REGISTERED DEVELOPERS, COUNTLESS BREAKTHROUGHS

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE – 19 AUGUST

Redazione

SPEECH: ENSURING PROGRESS ON THE CONSTITUTIONAL COMMITTEE AND PROTECTING THE PEOPLE OF SYRIA

Redazione

PUBBLICAZIONI SULL’ESPOSIZIONE AD AGENTI BIOLOGICI IN SETTORI A RISCHIO – NUOVE VERSIONI LINGUISTICHE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More