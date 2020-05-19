WAIKATO UNIVERSITY’S STUDENTS ARE HERE TO HELP THE HAWKE’S BAY REGION

(AGENPARL) – HAMILTON (NEW ZEALAND), mar 19 maggio 2020

The University of Waikato is active in Hawke’s Bay, and ready to assist the regional recovery from the impacts of Covid-19. Currently, we are promoting a couple of ways in which Hawke’s Bay-based businesses and organisations can link with our students, to benefit from new skills and ideas, and the latest insights from the research of our academic staff.

Work-Integrated Learning (Placements and Work-Related Projects)

If the lockdown has had some ‘silver linings’, then one of these is having some of our students, who normally attend lectures at either our Hamilton or Tauranga campuses, currently living in Hawke’s Bay and studying online. These students are now looking for Work-Integrated Learning projects in the region, whereby they will use their skills in the workplace.

First up are students from the well-regarded Waikato Management School, looking for projects in strategic management, logistics/supply chain, digi-business and agri-business. These final year management projects are typically short pieces of work (110-150 hours), completed within an organisation (Placement) or remotely (Work-Related Project). Most will want to complete these projects during Trimester B (July-November), however there is flexibility to consider projects over summer as well.

Over the next few months, students from other faculties – particularly Science and Engineering – will also be looking for Placements of between 150-400 hours’ duration. The longer Placements tend to be paid positions; Callaghan Innovation funding may be available to support technology-oriented projects hosted by local businesses.

Summer Research Scholarships

Each summer, Waikato invites external organisations to host Summer Research Scholars. The Scholarships are 10 week research projects, supervised by the host organisation and a University staff member. It’s a great opportunity for Hawke’s Bay organisations to get a small research project done, and the student gains insight into what it is like to scope and deliver research for a client.

Projects are advertised to students in September, and host organisations choose who best fits their needs. Scholars receive a stipend of $6000, which may be fully funded by the host organisation or 50:50 with the University.

We are currently requesting project ideas from organisations that would like to host a Scholar this summer. More information and the online application portal are available here, and we can assist you to link with relevant academic staff. Project ideas are due 1 July via the portal.

If you think that your organisation may benefit from hosting one or more of our students, then please get in touch so that we can identify what will work best for you. The University of Waikato’s Hawke’s Bay Director, Dr Belinda Sleight, is available to help you navigate these opportunities and put you in touch with the right people. Just send me an email – <a or call 022 049 6346.

