WAGES AND SALARIES SUM FELL BY 0.3 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JULY TO SEPTEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020 According to Statistics Finlands data, the wages and salaries sum of the whole economy was 0.3 per cent lower in the July to September period than in the corresponding period twelve months earlier. In September, the wages and salaries sum of the whole economy grew by 0.6 per cent from the year before. One year previously in the July to September period, the wages and salaries sum of the whole economy increased by 3.6 per cent.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ktps/2020/09/ktps_2020_09_2020-11-13_tie_001_en.html