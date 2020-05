(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 30 maggio 2020 The wage support programme is now protecting the jobs of as many as 137,000 persons, the Minister of State for Employment Policy at the Ministry for Innovation and Technology said at the online press conference of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic held on Friday.

